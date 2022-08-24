US Markets
Securitas sets revenue growth target after Stanley acquisition

Sweden's Securitas said on Wednesday it aims to increase the sales of its technology and solutions business by 8-10% per year following the recent acquisition of Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security unit.

OSLO, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas SECUb.ST said on Wednesday it aims to increase the sales of its technology and solutions business by 8-10% per year following the recent acquisition of Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security unit.

The world's biggest listed security services provider said in a statement it will aim for a group-wide operating margin of 8% by year-end 2025, with a long-term ambition of 10%.

The new margin target replaces a now retired goal of increasing the company's earnings per share by some 10% annually.

Securitas in July bought Stanley Black & Decker's Stanley Security for $3.2 billion in its biggest acquisition to date, bringing back a business it had sold to the same rival a decade a go.

"By joining forces we are creating a strong global tech platform that will future proof the business for next-generation security solutions," Securitas said in a statement accompanying its new targets.

