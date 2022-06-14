Securitas refiles Stanley Black & Decker deal with EU regulators, decision July 15

BRUSSELS, June 14 (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas SECUb.ST has refiled its bid for U.S. peer Stanley Black & Decker's SWK.N electronic security solutions business to EU antitrust regulators, who will decide by July 15 whether to clear the $3.2 billion deal.

Securitas, the world's biggest listed security services group, had earlier in the year sought EU antitrust approval but withdrew its request in April. The company is looking to boost its electronic security services business.

The European Commission can either approve the acquisition with or without conditions after its preliminary review or it can open a full-scale investigation if it has serious concerns.

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 287 6844; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.