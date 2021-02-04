Securitas Q4 profit falls more than expected

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Securitas SECUb.ST, the world's biggest security services group, posted on Thursday a bigger drop than expected in fourth-quarter profit and announced a business transformation program in Europe and at its Ibero-America division.

Operating profit was 856 million Swedish crowns ($101.7 million), down from a year-ago 1.32 billion. Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.18 billion crown profit.

Organic sales were up 1%, against 4% growth a year earlier and unchanged in the third quarter.

($1 = 8.4181 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

