Securitas Q4 profit falls more than expected

Contributor
Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Securitas, the world's biggest security services group, posted on Thursday a bigger drop than expected in fourth-quarter profit and announced a business transformation program in Europe and at its Ibero-America division.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Securitas SECUb.ST, the world's biggest security services group, posted on Thursday a bigger drop than expected in fourth-quarter profit and announced a business transformation program in Europe and at its Ibero-America division.

Operating profit was 856 million Swedish crowns ($101.7 million), down from a year-ago 1.32 billion. Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.18 billion crown profit.

Organic sales were up 1%, against 4% growth a year earlier and unchanged in the third quarter.

($1 = 8.4181 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters