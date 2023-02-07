Securitas' Q4 core profit beats expectation

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Sweden's Securitas SECUb.ST reported on Tuesday a slightly bigger rise than expected in fourth-quarter core profit and said it had made up for wage costs with price hikes.

Operating profit before amortisation (EBITA) at the world's biggest listed security services provider, which last year bought Stanley Black & Decker's SWK.N electronic security division, was 2.49 billion crowns against a year-earlier 1.65 billion on organic sales growth of 9%.

Analysts had on average forecast an EBITA profit of 2.41 billion crowns, according to a poll on Securitas' website.

The macroeconomic environment remained uncertain, and business conditions in Europe challenging due to labour shortages, Chief Executive Magnus Ahlqvist said in a statement.

"We continue with disciplined pricing in the guarding business and have continued to protect a positive price and wage balance in a high inflationary environment," he said.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom and Marie Mannes, editing by Terje Solsvik)

