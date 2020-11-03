Securitas' Q3 profit in line, reinstates dividend

STOCKHOLM, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Securitas SECUb.ST, the world's biggest security services group, reported on Tuesday a third-quarter operating profit that roughly matched expectations and said the business impact from pandemic was smaller than in the second quarter.

Operating profit was 1.14 billion Swedish crowns ($128.6 million), down from a year-ago 1.44 billion but up from 882 million in the previous quarter. Four analysts had on average forecast a 1.12 billion crown profit, according to data from Refinitiv.

Organic sales were unchanged, against 4% growth a year earlier and a 4% drop in the second quarter.

($1 = 8.8653 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

