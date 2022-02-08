World Markets

Securitas profits grow as airport security demand picks up

Security services group Securitas reported on Tuesday a rise in fourth-quarter core profit and said demand for airport security, which plunged early in the pandemic, was recovering.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Security services group Securitas SECUb.ST reported on Tuesday a rise in fourth-quarter core profit and said demand for airport security, which plunged early in the pandemic, was recovering.

Operating profit before amortisation at the Swedish group rose to 1.65 billion crowns ($180.5 million) from a year-earlier 1.40 billion.

Securitas said sales growth before acquisitions was 4%, against 4% in the third quarter and a year-ago 1%, driven by its Security Services Europe and Security Services Ibero-America divisions and helped by a recovering airport security business.

Security Services North America, however, saw no growth due to reduced pandemic-related sales and previously announced contract losses.

Securitas proposed a dividend for 2021 of 4.40 crowns per share, up from 4.00 crowns for 2020.

($1 = 9.1418 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Helena Soderpalm and Niklas Pollard)

