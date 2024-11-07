Securitas price target raised to SEK 140 from SEK 120 at Citi

Citi analyst Marc Van’T Sant raised the firm’s price target on Securitas (SCTBF) to SEK 140 from SEK 120 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Read More on SCTBF:
- Securitas price target raised to SEK 105 from SEK 90 at RBC Capital
- Securitas price target raised to SEK 93 from SEK 83 at Morgan Stanley
- Securitas upgraded to Buy from Hold at Nordea
