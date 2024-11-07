Securitas price target raised to SEK 105 from SEK 90 at RBC Capital

RBC Capital analyst Andrew Brooke raised the firm’s price target on Securitas (SCTBF) to SEK 105 from SEK 90 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares.

