Securitas posts Q3 profit rise, growth slows from Q2

Core operating profit back at pre-pandemic levels

Organic sales growth slowed from Q2

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Security services group Securitas SECUb.ST reported on Friday a rise in third-quarter core profit and said all its business segments had continued to recover from the effects of the pandemic, including the hardest hit, airport security.

Operating profit before amortisation rose to 1.61 billion Swedish crowns ($188.92 million) from a year-earlier 1.33 billion, and also slightly overshot the 1.57 billion in the third quarter of 2019.

Organic sales at Swedish group, which provides guard services, alarm surveillance and airport security, were up 4% compared with flat sales in the year-earlier quarter and an 8% increase in the second quarter.

"The gradual business recovery from the corona pandemic continued in the third quarter, with commercial activity and sales momentum picking up in all of our business segments, including airport security," Chief Executive Magnus Ahlqvist said in a statement.

Securitas' biggest competitor is privately held U.S. group Allied Universal after it bought Britain's G4S earlier this year.

Securitas shares were down 3% at 1137 GMT.

($1 = 8.5221 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.