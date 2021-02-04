Securitas launches efficiency drive as Q4 profit eases

Q4 operating profit 856 bln SEK vs forecast 1.18 bln

Q4 organic sales growth 1%

Proposes dividend of 4 SEK/share for 2020 vs 4.80 SEK for 2019

Launches Europe, Ibero-America units transformation programme

Pandemic hit to airport security ops remains significant

Adds detail, background

STOCKHOLM, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Securitas SECUb.ST, the world's biggest security services group, posted on Thursday a fall in fourth-quarter operating earnings and unveiledan efficiency programme to boost profitability at its Europe and Ibero-America businesses.

Operating profit was 856 million Swedish crowns ($101.7 million), down from a year-ago 1.32 billion. Five analysts polled by Refinitiv had on average forecast a 1.18 billion crown profit.

Organic sales were up 1%, against 4% growth a year earlier and unchanged in the third quarter.

Securitas said that with the new programme it aimed to lift the operating margin to around 6.5% at the Security Services Europe division and to around 6.0% at Security Services Ibero-America upon completion in 2024.

The company would book costs of around 1.4 billion crowns related to the programme over the course of 2021-2023 and invest around 1.1 billion crowns in IT systems in the period. It also said it had decided to exit several smaller countries.

The rival to Britain's G4S GFS.L proposed a dividend of 4.00 crowns per share for 2020, down from 4.80 crowns a year earlier and below the 4.49 crowns seen by analysts.

($1 = 8.4181 Swedish crowns)

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.