Securitas increases core profit in Q4, raises dividend

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Security services group Securitas reported on Tuesday a rise in fourth-quarter core profit and proposed to raise its annual dividend.

Operating profit before amortisation rose to 1.65 billion Swedish crowns ($180.49 million) from a year-earlier 1.40 billion.

($1 = 9.1418 Swedish crowns)

