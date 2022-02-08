Securitas increases core profit in Q4, raises dividend

STOCKHOLM, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Security services group Securitas SECUb.ST reported on Tuesday a rise in fourth-quarter core profit and proposed to raise its annual dividend.

Operating profit before amortisation rose to 1.65 billion Swedish crowns ($180.49 million) from a year-earlier 1.40 billion.

($1 = 9.1418 Swedish crowns)

