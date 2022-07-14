US Markets
Securitas gets regulatory approvals for Stanley Security acquisition

Anna Ringstrom Reuters
Swedish security services group Securitas has been granted regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Stanley Black & Decker's electronic security solutions business Stanley Security.

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish security services group Securitas SECUb.ST has been granted regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Stanley Black & Decker's SWK.N electronic security solutions business Stanley Security.

Securitas, the world's biggest listed security services group, said in a statement on Thursday it expected the to finalise the $3.2 billion deal around July 22.

Securitas in December 2021 announced its bid to buy back the business unit it had sold to its U.S. rival in 2011.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by David Evans)

