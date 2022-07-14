Securitas gets regulatory approvals for Stanley Security acquisition

Adds background

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish security services group Securitas SECUb.ST has been granted regulatory approvals for the acquisition of Stanley Black & Decker's SWK.N electronic security solutions business Stanley Security.

Securitas, the world's biggest listed security services group, said in a statement on Thursday it expected the to finalise the $3.2 billion deal around July 22.

Securitas in December 2021 announced its bid to buy back the business unit it had sold to its U.S. rival in 2011.

