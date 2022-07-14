Securitas gets regulatory approvals for Stanley Security acquisition

STOCKHOLM, July 14 (Reuters) - Swedish security services group Securitas SECUb.ST has been granted regulatory approvals for the acquisition of U.S. peer Stanley Black & Decker's SWK.N electronic security solutions business Stanley Security.

Securitas said in a statement on Thursday it expected the acquisition to be completed around July 22.

(Reporting by Anna Ringstrom; editing by David Evans)

((anna.ringstrom@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 74; Reuters Messaging: anna.ringstrom.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.