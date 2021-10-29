Securitas core profit grows in Q3

STOCKHOLM, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Security services group Securitas SECUb.ST reported on Friday a rise in third-quarter core profit and said recovery from the pandemic continued in all its business segments, including airport security.

Operating profit before amortisation rose to 1.61 billion Swedish crowns ($188.92 million) from a year-earlier 1.33 billion.

($1 = 8.5221 Swedish crowns)

