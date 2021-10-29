Markets

Securitas AB Q3 Adj. Operating Profit Rises - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Securitas AB (SCTBF.PK) said its third quarter operating income before amortization, adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 1.60 billion Swedish kronor, representing a real growth of 24 percent from prior year. Organic sales growth in the third quarter was 4 percent, with all business segments ­contributing to the improvement. Securitas stated that it delivered a good cash flow in the third quarter.

Earnings per share, before items affecting comparability, was 2.82 Swedish kronor compared to 2.31 kronor, prior year. Net income increased to 946 million kronor from 759 million kronor. Earnings per share was 2.59 kronor compared to 2.08 kronor.

Sales were 27.34 billion Swedish kronor compared to 26.50 billion kronor, a year ago. Real sales growth, including acquisitions and adjusted for changes in exchange rates, was 5 percent.

