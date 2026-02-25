Securitas AB (BIT:1SECU) Price Target Increased by 14.27% to 15.57

The average one-year price target for Securitas AB (BIT:1SECU) has been revised to €15.57 / share. This is an increase of 14.27% from the prior estimate of €13.63 dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of €12.29 to a high of €18.85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 23.14% from the latest reported closing price of €12.64 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 156 funds or institutions reporting positions in Securitas AB. This is an decrease of 68 owner(s) or 30.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1SECU is 0.09%, an increase of 23.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.67% to 36,078K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,856K shares representing 1.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,085K shares , representing a decrease of 3.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SECU by 15.74% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 4,271K shares representing 0.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,410K shares , representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SECU by 9.51% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 3,228K shares representing 0.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,194K shares , representing an increase of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SECU by 10.53% over the last quarter.

EFA - iShares MSCI EAFE ETF holds 1,660K shares representing 0.30% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIV - Dimensional International Value ETF holds 1,441K shares representing 0.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,367K shares , representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1SECU by 12.83% over the last quarter.

