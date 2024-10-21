SecureWorks trading resumes

09:15 EDT SecureWorks (SCWX) trading resumes
- SecureWorks trading halted, news pending
- Secureworks price target raised to $7 from $6 at Barclays
- Secureworks cuts FY25 adjusted EPS view to 3c-9c from 5c-11c, consensus 7c
- Secureworks reports Q2 adjusted EPS 0c, consensus 1c
- Secureworks sees Q3 adjusted EPS (1c)-1c, consensus 0c
