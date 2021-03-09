SecureWorks (SCWX) Gears Up for Q4 Earnings: What to Expect?

SecureWorks Corporation SCWX is slated to release fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results on Mar 11.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the fiscal fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $138.6 million, indicating a 2.4% year-over-year decline. The consensus mark for earnings is pinned at a penny, suggesting a 50% slump from the year-ago quarter’s earnings of 2 cents per share.

The company estimates quarterly revenues in the $138-$139 million band. Further, it expects non-GAAP earnings per share between breakeven and 2 cents.

In the last reported quarter, the company posted non-GAAP earnings per share of 8 cents compared with a penny in the year-ago quarter. Further, non-GAAP revenues inched up 0.2% year on year to $141.3 million.

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors at Play

SecureWorks’ quarterly results are likely to reflect benefits from the continued solid demand for its products, given the healthy environment of the global security market.

Also, a huge global workforce is working remotely, in an effort to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, an increasing number of people logging into employers' networks has been triggering a greater need for security. This might have had spurred demand for SecureWorks’ products during the fiscal fourth quarter.

Moreover, strong adoption of the company’s cloud-native platform and higher demand for its deep security expertise are likely to have driven customer acquisition during the quarter under review.

Further, growing traction of SecureWorks’ Red Cloak Threat Detection and Response (TDR) globally is anticipated to have expanded the company’s international footprint.

In September 2020, the company acquired Delve Laboratories, which delivers cloud-based SaaS solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning. The acquisition has extended the company’s product portfolio and boosted its presence in Canada.

Additionally, last September, the company partnered with Arrow Electronics (ARW) under its Global Partner Program, to facilitate the deployment of its security solutions across North America. This is likely to have driven the expansion of SecureWorks’ solid partner base.

Apart from this, a revenue shift from custom consulting and staffing type Managed Security Services (MSS) work to software-driven TDR solutions, along with a reduction in travel expenses, is expected to have driven gross margin expansion in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not predict an earnings beat for SecureWorks this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP, and Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold), increases the chances of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell, before they’re reported, with our Earnings ESP Filter.

SecureWorks currently carries a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold) and has an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks With Favorable Combinations

Here are some companies, which, per our model, have the right combination of elements to post earnings beats this quarter:

Ulta Beauty Inc. ULTA has an Earnings ESP of +6.24% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Sierra Metals Inc. SMTS has an Earnings ESP of +12.50% and carries a Zacks Rank of 2, currently.

FedEx Corporation FDX has an Earnings ESP of +2.72% and holds a Zacks Rank of 2 at present.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.