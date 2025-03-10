SECUREWORKS Earnings Preview: Recent $SCWX Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SECUREWORKS ($SCWX) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 12th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $83,986,800 and earnings of $0.00 per share.
You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SCWX stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.
SECUREWORKS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of SECUREWORKS stock to their portfolio, and 38 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP removed 1,324,543 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,205,633
- GAGNON SECURITIES LLC removed 1,296,666 shares (-86.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,969,794
- GARDNER LEWIS ASSET MANAGEMENT L P added 1,276,021 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,795,137
- FIL LTD added 755,602 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,392,392
- GAGNON ADVISORS, LLC removed 744,444 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,297,996
- ALPINE ASSOCIATES MANAGEMENT INC. added 623,254 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,272,728
- GLAZER CAPITAL, LLC added 619,233 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,238,711
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.