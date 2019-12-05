SecureWorks Corp. (SCWX) Q3 2020 Earnings Call Transcript

Image source: The Motley Fool.

SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX)

Q3 2020 Earnings Call

, 8:00 a.m. ET

Teri Miller -- Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to review SecureWorks' financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2020. This call is being recorded. This call is also being broadcast live over the Internet and can be accessed on the Investor Relations section of Secureworks' website at investors.secureworks.com. The webcast will be archived at the same location for one year. This morning, Secureworks issued a press release announcing results for its third quarter ended November 1, 2019. You can access this press release on the Investor Relations section of the Secureworks' website.

During this call, management will make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to guidance with respect to GAAP and non-GAAP revenue and net loss per share, as well as adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Our forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these statements. You can find a description of these risks and uncertainties in this morning's earnings press release and the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended February 1, 2019, which is also available on our Investor Relations website and on the Securities and Exchange Commission's website.

All forward-looking statements made on this call are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date, December 5, 2019. We undertake no obligation to update our forward-looking statements after this call as a result of new information or future events.

Some of the financial measures we use on this call are expressed on a non-GAAP basis. These non-GAAP measures exclude stock-based compensation, the impact of purchase accounting, amortization of intangibles and the related tax effect of these items. We have provided reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures in today's earnings press release available on our website.

Non-GAAP measures are not intended to be considered in isolation from, a substitute for or superior to our GAAP results, and we encourage you to consider all measures when analyzing Secureworks' performance. Also as a reminder, all financial information discussed is non-GAAP and growth rates are compared to the prior year period unless otherwise stated.

With us on today's call are Michael Cote, President and Chief Executive Officer of Secureworks; and Wayne Jackson, Chief Financial Officer. Following their prepared remarks, we will take your questions. We would appreciate you limiting your initial questions to two, so that we may allow as many of you to ask questions as possible in our allotted time.

In the event, you have additional questions that are not covered by others, please feel free to requeue and we will do our best to come back to you. Thank you for your cooperation on this.

Now, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Cote.

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Teri. And thank you, everyone, for joining us this morning for our third quarter 2020 earnings call. We had a very good third quarter, delivering strong financial results, including revenue of $141 million, gross margin of 59.2% of revenue, which expanded over 300 basis points from last year, earnings per share of $0.01, EBITDA of $6 million and cash flow from operations of $23 million, all exceeding our expectations for the quarter, including our highest revenue and gross margin as a public company.

Additionally, our revenue retention rate was 99% and our average revenue per customer increased 8.5% from the prior year to $108,000. I am very pleased with our financial results this quarter. However, we still have work to do on the go-to-market front to accelerate our revenue growth rate.

The annual value of sales contracts or ACV closed during the quarter was less than our expectations and below last quarter. The total value of the pipeline remained relatively flat in Q3, but the mix of opportunities in the pipeline is shifting toward our new software offerings. And the total number and dollar value of early stage opportunities in the pipeline for our software offerings is growing.

Although, we are in the early stages and the numbers are not yet material, I am optimistic about the traction and customers' feedback on the TDR and MDR offerings. We are seeing increasing momentum of the number of deals closed. We live in a world of accelerating digital transformation, increasingly complex technology ecosystems, and a growing number of adversaries that take advantage of the fragmented approaches to security.

To outpace and outmaneuver these adversaries, we are leveraging the combination of machine and human intelligence, combined with more than 20 years of threat intelligence and security operations expertise to rapidly detect and respond to the evolving threats facing our customers.

Our new security analytics platform lays the foundation for changing the way security is done. Over time, our new platform will enable our partners and customers to leverage the speed and scale of machine learning with cloud power, data and analytics to develop their own applications and detectors delivered through an open marketplace.

We took a significant step toward that vision when we announced our first cloud native software-as-a-service application on the new platform, Red Cloak Threat Detection and Response or TDR. The software is differentiated by a suite of machine learning, deep learning and behavioral-based detectors that are informed and enriched by our [Phonetic] threat intelligence and network effect.

TDR supports a variety of endpoint network and cloud-based data sources, as well as collaborative investigations and automated response actions. Our recently announced Managed Detection and Response offering leverages TDR and provides optional 24/7 analysis. The new platform enables us to decouple software from services and provides our customers with choice, making Secureworks' world-class security solutions more broadly accessible.

Feedback from the market for our new software offerings has been positive. The pipe is growing and sales are accelerating. I'm proud of the stronger security position we are providing for our customers. Our new offerings are also a more natural fit with the Dell Technologies' sales team and with channel partners. We are pleased with the momentum gained, partnering with the global Dell sales force on the Dell Safeguard and Response portfolio.

Last month, our TDR offering was launched as part of an expanded Dell Safeguard portfolio, adding the power of advanced security detection and response capabilities to Dell's endpoint products. TDR is now sold in concert with VMware's Carbon Black's endpoint and next-generation AV product. And beginning today, our MDR offering is also available to Dell customers through the Dell Safeguard and Response portfolio.

In addition to our endpoint partnerships with CrowdStrike and Carbon Black, we partnered with Microsoft to extend our advanced detection and response capabilities by providing full landscape visibility to Microsoft Advanced Threat Protection and Office 365 customers via our TDR app, helping them discover hard-to-detect threats without the need to deploy another agent.

We have made significant advancements with the development of our security analytics platform and successfully launched our first software application. We view our investments in sales, marketing and channel as critical to transform the scale and scale our go-to-market efforts for revenue growth acceleration. To capitalize on the significant opportunity with Dell Technologies and other strategic partners, I'm excited to welcome Maureen Perrelli as our new Chief Channel Officer.

Maureen will take the lead with developing and expanding channel engagement strategy, closely aligning our product, sales and marketing teams to ensure customer success with the right partners. Maureen's initial focus will be to build upon our recent success and further leverage the significant go-to-market opportunities across Dell Technologies.

Ian Bancroft has led our sales team in EMEA for nearly four years. He has built a great team and worked closely with Dell Technologies and other key partners to more than double our revenue in EMEA to over $100 million, representing a compound annual growth rate of approximately 30% and is assuming the important role as Chief Sales Officer, leading our global sales organization. His proven track record, developing talent, driving sales processes, leveraging the channel and strategic partners and building strong customer relationships will be keys to his success in this role.

And Steve Hardy, our new Chief Marketing Officer, will lead our global marketing strategy, including product marketing, demand generation, corporate communications and field marketing to support the direct sales organization and channel programs in a unified manner. With Ian, Maureen and Steve's leadership and focus on demand generation, I'm optimistic we can drive more top-of-funnel activity, enhancing sales productivity and new customer acquisition.

Finally, Paul Parrish will be joining us Monday as our new Chief Financial Officer. Paul brings more than 35 years of financial management experience, including significant software and industry experience. I look forward to partnering with Paul to drive the continued transformation [Technical Difficulty]. Ian, Maureen, Paul and Steve all report directly to me. I'm excited to have them as part of the leadership team and look forward to their impact, helping to drive growth.

Our revenue, gross margin expansion and operating cash flow were all strong in Q3. As we finish the year, we remain laser focused on building on our progress to date.

I will now turn it over to Wayne to talk about our third quarter performance in more detail. Wayne?

Wayne Jackson -- Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Mike, and good morning, everyone.

We continue to maintain our strong financial position while investing in our new security solutions and related go-to-market efforts. In the third quarter of FY '20, revenue of $141.3 million exceeded the top end of our guidance range and represents a 6.2% increase over Q3 FY '19 and a 3.5% increase sequentially.

Gross margin as a percentage of revenue was 59.2%, increasing from 56% in the prior year. EBITDA was $5.8 million, also ahead of our expectations, driven by higher revenue and gross margins. And we generated $22.6 million of cash flow from operations in the quarter, primarily on improved collections of accounts receivable. We exited the quarter with annual recurring revenue of $442.8 million and we closed 10 deals with a total contract value greater than $1 million in the third quarter.

Revenue from our managed security solutions, including increased revenue from the Dell Safeguard and Response offerings, grew 8.9% year-over-year and comprise 77.4% of total revenue. Consulting revenue decreased slightly year-over-year, as we focused our go-to-market efforts on our high-value subscription and consulting offerings such as incident response and technical testing, which continue to be an important component of a comprehensive security solution for our customers.

Finally, revenue outside the US represented 25% of total revenue in the third quarter, up from 22% of revenue in Q3 last year, consistently strong growth in the UK, Middle East, and Japan. Gross margin totaled $83.7 million in the third quarter of FY '20 or 59.2% of revenue, a 320 basis point increase from the prior year and 290 basis points from Q2. The higher gross margin is primarily attributable to expanded MSS margin, as we further leverage our delivery cost and the contribution from growth in Dell Safeguard revenue.

Third quarter operating expenses totaled $81.6 million compared with $69.4 million last year. Research and development expenses totaled 16.3% of revenue in the quarter compared with 15.2% for Q3 FY '19, a 110 basis point year-over-year increase, driven by incremental investments in our software app and platform development activities.

Sales and marketing expenses were approximately 28.3% of revenue in the third quarter compared with 25.5% for prior year Q3, driven primarily by sales costs associated with Dell Safeguard and Response offerings sold through our partnership with Dell that did not exist last time -- last year at this time.

General and administrative expenses totaled 13.1% of revenue in the third quarter compared with 11.1% for the same quarter last year. Adjusted EBITDA in Q3 was $5.8 million compared with $8.6 million last year.

Regarding cash flow and balance sheet items. As I mentioned, cash flow provided by operating activities was $22.6 million in the third quarter and $35.9 million year-to-date compared with $26 million of cash provided by operating activities for the first nine months of last year.

DSO was 76 days at the end of Q3, down from 80 days at the end of Q2, and an improvement from 92 days at the end of Q3 last year. We finished the quarter with cash of $138.8 million, which increased from $115.8 million at the end of the third quarter last year and $117.7 million at the end of Q2 of this year. CapEx was $1.4 million for the quarter -- for the third quarter.

Now for guidance. In the fourth quarter of FY '20, we expect both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue of $138 million to $140 million. We expect non-GAAP net loss per share to be between breakeven and $0.01.

For FY '20, we now expect the following. GAAP and non-GAAP revenue to be between $549 million and $551 million. Adjusted EBITDA to be positive for the full year between $11 million and $12 million. Non-GAAP net loss to be $0.02 to $0.03 per share. GAAP net loss to be $0.45 to $0.46 per share. For modeling purposes, we estimate that the tax benefit rate will be approximately 30% for the full year. Cash provided by operations to be between $45 million and $50 million, and CapEx to be $14 million to $16 million.

We are still in the planning process for FY '21. So it is premature to provide specific guidance at this time. Qualitatively though in the near term, our revenue growth look is cautious -- our revenue growth outlook is cautious. However, as we execute on our security analytics platform as well as our go-to-market strategy, we should begin to see MRR and then revenue accelerate later this year.

I will now return the call to Mike.

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Wayne.

We've begun an exciting journey to transform the cybersecurity industry by delivering innovative software solutions to secure our customers. I'm proud of our progress with launching our security analytics platform and software offerings and the traction gained in the marketplace, leveraging our powerful partnership across the Dell Technologies family and the new leadership envisioned in our go-to-market strategy. As we continue to execute in these areas, I'm confident that we'll deliver increased value to our customers and accelerate our growth.

Finally, I would like to thank my Secureworks' teammates for their dedication to our customers. On behalf of the entire Secureworks team, we appreciate your continued interest and support.

Operator, you can now open the line for questions.

Matthew Parron -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Hi, guys. This is Matt on for Sterling. Thanks for taking my question. I know in the press release and on the call, you guys talked about TDR being sold with Carbon Black and you've been seeing Dell increasing their activity in the security space. Just wondering if you guys could comment on really where is the focus in security and what additional programs do you see them emphasizing in 2020? Thanks.

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Matthew Parron -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Matthew Parron -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

And as you can see in the announcement, we came out in this past quarter with a joint offering that has our TDR software combined with Carbon Black's software as part of the Dell Safeguard endpoint partner program. And in the last, we would expect that our working with the VMware Carbon Black seem to continue to enhance the capabilities we can bring to market.

And having said that though, I would say that we at Secureworks have been vendor inclusive for the last 20 years to allow us to work with the most effective and come up with the most effective security solutions with our customers' installed base of technology infrastructure. So, we will continue to work with all of our security partners, including VMware, Dell, Carbon Black, CrowdStrike and the recently announced Microsoft across the various platforms that customers have in the infrastructure.

So, we're excited about the strategy that we're heading down and continuing to work with the Dell, VMware, Carbon Black team to further and again, the go-to-market team in that manner, to further bring a consolidated stronger go-to-market position and solution -- security solutions.

Matthew Parron -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Matthew Parron -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Wayne Jackson -- Chief Financial Officer

Wayne Jackson -- Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Parron -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Matthew Parron -- J.P. Morgan -- Analyst

Alex Henderson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Alex Henderson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Wayne Jackson -- Chief Financial Officer

Wayne Jackson -- Chief Financial Officer

Alex Henderson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Alex Henderson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Wayne Jackson -- Chief Financial Officer

Wayne Jackson -- Chief Financial Officer

Alex Henderson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Alex Henderson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Wayne Jackson -- Chief Financial Officer

Wayne Jackson -- Chief Financial Officer

Alex Henderson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Alex Henderson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So, we're not looking at this. And I think you're referring to us potentially looking to sell the endpoint specifically itself. We're doing -- looking to do the cross correlation to get the visibility across the full customer's environment and are able to do that with the Microsoft ATP as the preferred partner.

Alex Henderson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Alex Henderson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

With regard to the Dell Safeguard relationship, the Dell Safeguard relationship was previously used the CrowdStrike endpoint and has moved to the Carbon Black endpoint. And that would impact us because of the partnership that we have in the Dell sales organization and the revenue that they're generating. So that traction we're getting with the Dell sales team has gone well and we're continuing to see a lot of optimism in the growth that we'll see in that area.

Alex Henderson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Alex Henderson -- Needham & Company -- Analyst

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Brian Essex -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Brian Essex -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So, he has begun to take steps down that path and I think is excited and optimistic about the opportunity to do some things on our branding and repositioning from a communication perspective or comps perspective and to focus on customer loyalty and beginning to get a customer advisory board in place and prioritizing that list of items.

From Maureen, Mau sees a very big opportunity here. Her background is working closely with and developing a channel within the EMC organization and she's close with some of the leaders at the Dell Technologies channel team. So, she sees a very big opportunity to leverage channel with our new productized offerings, in particular, to help working closely with our sales organization to increase the effect of this and efficiency of that sales -- the core sales team.

They -- Steve and Mau have begun to talk already about working in a more fulsome go-to-market team and product approach. And I'm not going to give you the numbers, but I asked Maureen after about a week or two with us, what she thought three years from now would look like and I was pleasantly pleased.

Brian Essex -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Brian Essex -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Brian Essex -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Brian Essex -- Goldman Sachs -- Analyst

Saket Kalia -- Barclays -- Analyst

Saket Kalia -- Barclays -- Analyst

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Good morning, Saket.

Saket Kalia -- Barclays -- Analyst

Saket Kalia -- Barclays -- Analyst

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

So, I think if I take that down to the MSS business, we have made a concerted effort in the last 18 months and we'll continue to do so to focus on the higher value side of core managed security services, but doing that through a software-enabled manner with the new platform we've developed and with our first app, TDR, with others to come. So when I think about the core managed security service businesses, my hope is and desire that we completely transform and change that in the way people are doing it from a value proposition and a perspective to -- because the reality of this is what we want to do is help them, put -- let -- automate all that we can.

Or as Dell has talked about the intrinsic security aspect of it, build as much into the systems as we can. But with that, there's still going to be a need and a desire to detect those hard-to-detect insider threats, for example, things that happen and respond rapidly being able to predict where the threat actors are going next to build more in so that your scarce security resources can focus on what really matters.

So, we've begun to focus more on from a sales perspective on our IRR offerings and the offerings across MSS and SRC that are more closely tied to providing the value to our customers that matter. So from a direct MSS perspective in the market itself, I think we're not seeing a lot of changes other than a continued increased focus and desire on looking for response and automation capabilities and customers or prospects trying to make sure that they're focusing their employees on what really matter in the high value of fighting the threat actors in the most effective manner.

Saket Kalia -- Barclays -- Analyst

Saket Kalia -- Barclays -- Analyst

Wayne Jackson -- Chief Financial Officer

Wayne Jackson -- Chief Financial Officer

If I may, let me talk my definition of cautious because I think, I don't want anyone to be too alarmed. I'll just define it. We have visibility that's lower -- as Mike touched on in his prepared remarks, lower trends on ACV in the third quarter. It really impacts the first half of the year. So the caution is really around the first half of the year. We're very excited about all the solutions we're rolling out. We're excited about the new management team Mike's put in place. The Dell SafeGuard TDR portfolio, some of that's going to pivot from different timing from a revenue recognition perspective around TDR and Carbon Black versus the CrowdStrike program we had in place. So you factor all that in, the focus -- the caution is really on the first half of the year. But we're very excited, as all of these programs gain momentum about the second half of the year.

Saket Kalia -- Barclays -- Analyst

Saket Kalia -- Barclays -- Analyst

Wayne Jackson -- Chief Financial Officer

You're welcome.

Christopher Speros -- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company -- Analyst

Christopher Speros -- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company -- Analyst

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Speros -- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company -- Analyst

Yes.

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

And I think we -- the scale of the Dell sales team and the breadth of the opportunity there is very large and we sort of just scratched the surface, spent the first couple of quarters of this year as we got this up and running, laying the groundwork and working through how to get some momentum. And I think under most leadership and the expansion we're going to make in some of our investments to draw closer there, there should be increased opportunities there over time as well.

So from a -- just -- I want to -- from a customer perspective, specifically to answer your question, it's being able to get prevention detection and response altogether in a one-stop shop bundled upfront when they're ordering their endpoint devices.

Christopher Speros -- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company -- Analyst

Christopher Speros -- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company -- Analyst

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Christopher Speros -- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company -- Analyst

Great. Thanks, guys.

Teri Miller -- Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Teri Miller -- Vice President and Chief Accounting Officer

Michael R. Cote -- President and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks very much.

