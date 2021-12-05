SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) Just Reported Third-Quarter Earnings: Have Analysts Changed Their Mind On The Stock?

It's been a mediocre week for SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ:SCWX) shareholders, with the stock dropping 13% to US$15.65 in the week since its latest third-quarter results. Revenues of US$134m arrived in line with expectations, although statutory losses per share were US$0.15, an impressive 21% smaller than what broker models predicted. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

NasdaqGS:SCWX Earnings and Revenue Growth December 5th 2021

After the latest results, the consensus from SecureWorks' six analysts is for revenues of US$529.9m in 2023, which would reflect a measurable 3.1% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Losses are expected to increase slightly, to US$0.52 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$550.0m and losses of US$0.45 per share in 2023. So it's pretty clear the analysts have mixed opinions on SecureWorks after this update; revenues were downgraded and per-share losses expected to increase.

There was no major change to the consensus price target of US$16.67, signalling that the business is performing roughly in line with expectations, despite lower earnings per share forecasts. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on SecureWorks, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$19.50 and the most bearish at US$13.50 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 2.5% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 5.9% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 15% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - SecureWorks is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note is the forecast of increased losses next year, suggesting all may not be well at SecureWorks. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates revenues are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

