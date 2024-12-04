SecureWorks Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for SecureWorks Corp (SCWX):

Earnings: -$27.501 million in Q3 vs. -$14.421 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.31 in Q3 vs. -$0.17 in the same period last year. Excluding items, SecureWorks Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0.203 million or $0.00 per share for the period.

Revenue: $82.733 million in Q3 vs. $89.364 million in the same period last year.

