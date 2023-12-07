SecureWorks Corp Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for SecureWorks Corp (SCWX):

Earnings: -$14.421 million in Q3 vs. -$28.146 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.17 in Q3 vs. -$0.33 in the same period last year. Excluding items, SecureWorks Corp reported adjusted earnings of $0 million or $0 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -$0.07 per share Revenue: $89.364 million in Q3 vs. $110.942 million in the same period last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.03 to -$0.05 Next quarter revenue guidance: $86 to $88 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.