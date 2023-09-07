SecureWorks Corp Q2 Loss Increases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - SecureWorks Corp (SCWX) revealed Loss for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at -$32.359 million, or -$0.38 per share. This compares with -$24.719 million, or -$0.29 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, SecureWorks Corp reported adjusted earnings of -$8.620 million or -$0.10 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn -$0.15 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 20.0% to $92.966 million from $116.182 million last year.

SecureWorks Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -$32.359 Mln. vs. -$24.719 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -$0.38 vs. -$0.29 last year. -Analyst Estimate: -$0.15 -Revenue (Q2): $92.966 Mln vs. $116.182 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: -$0.05 to -$0.07 Next quarter revenue guidance: $88 to $90 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.