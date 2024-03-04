Secure Your Future: 7 Dividend Kings with Solid Growth Potential

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Investing in dividend kings is about keeping things simple. A distinguishing feature of these companies is a rock-solid balance sheet that allows them to demonstrate unwavering commitment to building shareholder value. In fact, to become a dividend king a company must increase their dividend for at least 50 consecutive years.

You won’t find these companies on any “Magnificent 7” list of tech stocks. They aren’t going to be leading the AI revolution or renewable energy transformation. However, what dividend kings lack in excitement, they make up for in their ability to provide a predictable income stream that many investors seek in retirement.

These are companies in the mature phase of their business cycle. Yet, on a consistent basis, they manage to deliver market-beating stock price growth in addition to paying a reliable, and growing dividend.

This isn’t to say that these stocks never go down. But for long-term value investors who prioritize the benefit of compounding, dividend kings are a great option.

With that in mind, here are seven dividend kings with the ability to generate a significant total return for investors.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Source: Eviart / Shutterstock.com

Despite higher-for-longer interest rates that are putting strain on the housing market, Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) is on a tear. The company’s stock is up 16.9% in the last 12 months, and 131.5% in the last five years, and as of the market close on February 29, 2024, the stock is within 10% of its all-time high set at the peak of the housing bubble of 2021.

This is proof that being royalty has its advantages. A booming housing market is perfect for home improvement stocks. However, at times like that, investors are frequently looking for growth in more speculative areas.

But when the going gets tough, investors flee to the relative safety that dividend stocks, and particularly dividend kings, provide. As part of a duopoly with Home Depot (NYSE:HD), investors know that even in a bear market they can count on Lowe’s to pay, and grow, its dividend. That’s because when the contractor channel slows down, the DIY channel picks up, especially in quick-fix, relatively inexpensive categories like paint.

To that end, Lowe’s has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years. The company also demonstrates its commitment to shareholder value through share repurchases.

Coca-Cola (KO)

Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is on a short list of Warren Buffett’s favorite stocks. As a fan of regular, growing dividends, the Oracle of Omaha can speak to the reliability that comes from the company’s 63-year history of growing its dividend.

Another thing that investors can rely on when it comes to Coca-Cola is pricing power. Despite a secular trend towards lower soda consumption, Coke’s customer base demonstrates a willingness to remain brand loyal even as inflation remains at elevated levels. That helps protect the company’s margins and earnings, which makes future dividend gains a near certainty.

Coca-Cola has also been steadily diversifying its product portfolio. The company is still very much Coke-forward, but the company now has teas, juices, and even energy drinks to broaden its revenue stream.

KO stock is also up 32.15% in the last five years. That combined with a 3.07% dividend yield isn’t going to turn many heads. But if you’re an income-oriented investor, that’s a solid total return that easily keeps you ahead of inflation.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Source: Alexander Tolstykh / Shutterstock.com

Along with other analysts, I’ve been pounding the table for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for about a year. And for most of that time, all I’ve had to show for it is sore knuckles. The stock is up just 5% in the last 12 months.

But JNJ stock was in far worse shape until November 2023 as concerns about how the talc lawsuit settlements, drugs nearing the patent cliff, and Medicare negotiations would weigh on earnings.

However, when you’re playing the long game you don’t let the perfect be the enemy of the good. Since then, investors become more comfortable with the leaner biopharmaceutical company after it spun off its consumer staples division that now trades under the ticker Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE).

However investors who have long positions in JNJ have done so, in part, for the reliable dividend. Johnson & Johnson has increased its dividend for 62 consecutive years. That currently comes with a 2.95% yield and a very manageable 34% payout ratio.

Procter & Gamble (PG)

Source: Shutterstock

For as long as I can remember, Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has been one of the first names investors think of as a “safe” stock. As a part of the consumer staples segment, P&G has a portfolio of iconic brands that consumers will continue to buy in good and bad times.

That gives the company pricing power, which the company has demonstrated in the past year. The company has managed to increase revenue and earnings despite tough comparisons to 2022.

If the economy improves as expected in the back half of 2024, the company will find itself in a new normal with higher prices supported, likely, by higher wages and (possibly) lower interest rates.

Nevertheless, if you’re a buy-and-hold investor, there’s something else that PG stock has delivered in good and bad times, a reliable dividend. For 68 consecutive years, P&G has not only paid a dividend, it’s grown that dividend, which currently has a 2.37% yield.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Source: etonastenka / Shutterstock.com

Over 30 years ago, before AI was even in the national lexicon, companies were transitioning to automation and control software to increase efficiency. Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was around then, and it was paying a reliable dividend.

Today, It’s still a leader in automation and control software. And it’s still paying a reliable dividend, which currently has a 1.97% yield. That may not strike you as a profound analysis, but remember with dividend kings you keep it simple.

Emerson Electric made money in the past, makes money today, and will make money in the future. And investors love that. EMR stock is up 56% in the last five years. That number would be even higher if you bought the stock in March 2020.

The company has a steady backlog of projects. And in 2024, it projects substantial growth in sales, adjusted EPS, and free cash flow. All of which is likely to support future dividend increases.

Plus Emerson Electric is a great value at just 19x forward earnings. Analysts have a consensus price target that forecasts over 10% stock price growth in the next year. More impressively, 17 out of 24 analysts give EMR stock a Strong Buy rating.

AbbVie (ABBV)

Source: Motortion Films / Shutterstock.com

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) is the definition of a dividend king that has delivered more than just dividend growth to investors. In the past five years, the company’s stock has posted an impressive 122.22% gain.

Critics would point out, correctly, that most of that growth occurred in the first three of those five years. The stock has been largely range-bound since then. Investors were concerned about Abbvie’s flagship drug, Humira, reaching the patent cliff. This means it is subject to competition from generic equivalents.

However, as the company’s earnings reports show, those concerns are somewhat exaggerated. One reason is that Humira still has exclusivity with Humira for several indications. And the company’s key replacements for Humira are Rinvoq and Skyrizi which grew by 63% and 52% respectively and now account for more than 25% of the company’s sales.

Since that report analysts are bidding up the stock and investors are focusing on AbbVie’s dividend which has a 3.53% yield, and pays out $6.20 per share on an annual basis.

Genuine Parts (GPC)

Source: shutterstock.com/ex_artist

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) isn’t the first name you’d associate with dividend kings, but it should be. The company has been in business for almost 100 years (96 to be exact). In that time, the company has built a global automotive and industrial parts distribution network.

It’s not a high-growth industry, but when it comes to steady demand, there aren’t many better business models. Nevertheless, GPC stock is down over 15% in the last 12 months despite year-over-year revenue and earnings growth and forecasts for single-digit revenue growth in 2024.

The concern likely came, in part, over expectations of lower demand as electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers began to ramp up production. Since EVs have fewer moving parts, there would be less need for the company’s products.

But the EV revolution is at the very least delayed. That will likely cause investors to take a closer look at GPC stock which is trading at just 15x forward earnings.

On the date of publication, Chris Markoch had a LONG position in LOW. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Chris Markoch is a freelance financial copywriter who has been covering the market for over five years. He has been writing for InvestorPlace since 2019.

More From InvestorPlace

The post Secure Your Future: 7 Dividend Kings with Solid Growth Potential appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.