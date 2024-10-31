Secure Waste price target raised to C$18 from C$16 at Scotiabank

Scotiabank analyst Konark Gupta raised the firm’s price target on Secure Waste (SECYF) to C$18 from C$16 and keeps an Outperform rating on the shares.
