Secure Waste price target raised to C$16 from C$15 at CIBC

CIBC analyst Dave Popowich raised the firm’s price target on Secure Waste (SECYF) to C$16 from C$15 and keeps a Neutral rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on SECYF:
- Secure Waste price target raised to C$15.75 from C$14.25 at Raymond James
- Secure Waste price target raised to C$17 from C$15 at RBC Capital
- Secure Waste price target raised to C$20 from C$17 at BMO Capital
- Secure Waste price target raised to C$17 from C$14 at National Bank
- Secure Waste price target raised to C$18 from C$16 at Scotiabank
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.