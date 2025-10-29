SECURE Waste Infrastructure (SECYF) Price Target Increased by 12.16% to 14.73

The average one-year price target for SECURE Waste Infrastructure (OTCPK:SECYF) has been revised to $14.73 / share. This is an increase of 12.16% from the prior estimate of $13.13 dated September 29, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $12.29 to a high of $17.67 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 75.53% from the latest reported closing price of $8.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 88 funds or institutions reporting positions in SECURE Waste Infrastructure. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.76% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SECYF is 0.39%, an increase of 9.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.37% to 25,493K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 4,593K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,088K shares , representing an increase of 11.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SECYF by 3.13% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 3,556K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,766K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SECYF by 0.05% over the last quarter.

Private Capital Management holds 2,642K shares representing 1.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,292K shares , representing an increase of 13.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SECYF by 6.54% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,822K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MISAX - Victory Trivalent International Small-Cap Fund holds 1,206K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,245K shares , representing a decrease of 3.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SECYF by 11.99% over the last quarter.

