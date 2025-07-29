SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. Q2 Sales Decline

(RTTNews) - SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. (SES.TO) released a profit for second quarter of C$31 million

The company's earnings came in at C$31 million, or C$0.14 per share. This compares with C$32 million, or C$0.12 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period fell 5.7% to C$2.47 billion from C$2.62 billion last year.

SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$31 Mln. vs. C$32 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.14 vs. C$0.12 last year. -Revenue: C$2.47 Bln vs. C$2.62 Bln last year.

