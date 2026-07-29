SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. Profit Climbs In Q2

(RTTNews) - SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. (SES.TO) announced earnings for its second quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at C$43 million, or C$0.20 per share. This compares with C$31 million, or C$0.14 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 18.9% to C$422 million from C$355 million last year.

SECURE Waste Infrastructure Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: C$43 Mln. vs. C$31 Mln. last year. -EPS: C$0.20 vs. C$0.14 last year. -Revenue: C$422 Mln vs. C$355 Mln last year.

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