Secure Trust Bank Strengthens Board with New Appointment

October 24, 2024 — 02:32 am EDT

Secure Trust Bank (GB:STB) has released an update.

Secure Trust Bank has appointed Julie Hopes as an independent Non-Executive Director, set to chair the Remuneration Committee pending regulatory approval. Julie brings a wealth of experience from her roles at Saga plc and West Bromwich Building Society, enhancing the bank’s strategic focus. Meanwhile, Victoria Mitchell joins the Risk Committee as part of the bank’s leadership update.

