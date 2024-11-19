Secure Trust Bank Stake Reduction by Farringdon Capital

Secure Trust Bank (GB:STB) has released an update.
Secure Trust Bank PLC has disclosed that Farringdon Capital Management has reduced its stake, now holding 1.8% of the voting rights, down from a previous 3.3%. This change in holding highlights active portfolio adjustments by investors in the financial market. Secure Trust Bank, a well-established UK retail bank, continues to focus on business and consumer finance sectors.
