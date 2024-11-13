News & Insights

Secure Trust Bank Share Transactions Reflect Strategic Moves

November 13, 2024 — 11:57 am EST

Secure Trust Bank (GB:STB) has released an update.

Secure Trust Bank PLC recently announced a series of share transactions involving its Chief Risk Officer, Chris Harper, and his spouse. The transactions included a transfer of shares for no consideration and a Bed and ISA transaction, where shares were sold and repurchased into an ISA account. These moves were executed on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting strategic financial planning within the company.

