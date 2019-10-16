Secure Trust Bank sees loan demand slow ahead of Brexit

Contributor
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published

Secure Trust Bank Plc said on Wednesday demand for loans had slowed in September as consumers and businesses were more cautious ahead of the planned Oct. 31 deadline for Brexit.

The retail bank said it was still "comfortable" with its full-year outlook, but political developments in the coming weeks could impact the company's results in the final quarter. (https://reut.rs/2MlIOoe)

(Reporting by Uday Sampath in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

