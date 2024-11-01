Secure Trust Bank CFO Buys Shares, Shows Confidence

Secure Trust Bank (GB:STB) has released an update.

Secure Trust Bank’s CFO, Rachel Lawrence, recently purchased 4,094 ordinary shares at £4.86 per share, signaling confidence in the company’s future performance. This transaction was executed on November 1, 2024, on the London Stock Exchange, reflecting a strategic move within the bank’s leadership team.

