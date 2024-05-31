News & Insights

Secure Trust Bank Announces Voting Rights

May 31, 2024 — 07:47 am EDT

Secure Trust Bank (GB:STB) has released an update.

Secure Trust Bank PLC has announced its total voting rights as of May 31, 2024, with an issued share capital of 19,065,720 Ordinary shares and no treasury shares, setting this number as the denominator for shareholders’ interest calculations. The established UK retail bank, with a 71-year history and a focus on both Business and Consumer Finance, is well-capitalized and operates primarily from its headquarters in Solihull, West Midlands.

