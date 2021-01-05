Secure Trust appoints new CEO as Lynam takes top job at Equiniti

LONDON, Jan 5 (Reuters) - Secure Trust Bank STBS.L has named David McCreadie as its new chief executive after long-serving leader Paul Lynam resigned to take over at the helm of Equiniti Group EQN.L.

Lynam will step down from the board of the challenger lender immediately but will remain with the group in an executive capacity until March 31 to support an orderly handover.

The Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority have been notified of McCreadie's appointment, which is subject to regulatory approval.

(Reporting By Sinead Cruise, editing by Carolyn Cohn)

