SECURE IDENTITY Earnings Results: $YOU Reports Quarterly Earnings

SECURE IDENTITY ($YOU) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.90 per share, beating estimates of $0.30 by $0.60. The company also reported revenue of $206,270,000, beating estimates of $204,294,346 by $1,975,654.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $YOU stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SECURE IDENTITY Insider Trading Activity

SECURE IDENTITY insiders have traded $YOU stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YOU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KENNETH L. CORNICK (President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 979,935 shares for an estimated $31,410,501 .

. INVESTMENTS II, LLC ALCLEAR has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 900,000 shares for an estimated $29,009,254 .

. DENNIS W. LIU (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $46,575

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

SECURE IDENTITY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of SECURE IDENTITY stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.