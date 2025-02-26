News & Insights

SECURE IDENTITY Earnings Results: $YOU Reports Quarterly Earnings

February 26, 2025 — 06:30 am EST

SECURE IDENTITY ($YOU) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported earnings of $0.90 per share, beating estimates of $0.30 by $0.60. The company also reported revenue of $206,270,000, beating estimates of $204,294,346 by $1,975,654.

SECURE IDENTITY Insider Trading Activity

SECURE IDENTITY insiders have traded $YOU stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YOU stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • KENNETH L. CORNICK (President & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 979,935 shares for an estimated $31,410,501.
  • INVESTMENTS II, LLC ALCLEAR has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 900,000 shares for an estimated $29,009,254.
  • DENNIS W. LIU (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,500 shares for an estimated $46,575

SECURE IDENTITY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 190 institutional investors add shares of SECURE IDENTITY stock to their portfolio, and 161 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

