Secure Energy Services (SECYF) Price Target Increased by 7.96% to 8.92

The average one-year price target for Secure Energy Services (OTCPK:SECYF) has been revised to 8.92 / share. This is an increase of 7.96% from the prior estimate of 8.26 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7.87 to a high of 10.13 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.89% from the latest reported closing price of 7.97 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Secure Energy Services. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 9.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SECYF is 0.22%, an increase of 89.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 320.85% to 32,544K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Canoe Financial holds 21,223K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

DFA INVESTMENT TRUST CO - The Canadian Small Company Series holds 1,822K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FBGRX - Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund holds 1,784K shares.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 1,236K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 277K shares, representing an increase of 77.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SECYF by 261.44% over the last quarter.

DFIEX - International Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 1,083K shares. No change in the last quarter.

