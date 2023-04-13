SECURE Energy Services Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average

In trading on Thursday, shares of SECURE Energy Services Inc (TSX: SES.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $6.75, changing hands as high as $6.83 per share. SECURE Energy Services Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SES shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SES's low point in its 52 week range is $5.19 per share, with $8.76 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.86.

