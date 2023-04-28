Secure Act 2.0: How it Impacts the Way You Save for Retirement

The Secure Act 2.0 reshapes retirement savings for IRA and employer-sponsored plan holders. Learn about 6 key aspects that impact your retirement savings potential.

The Secure Act 2.0, a transformational piece of legislation, aims to enhance the retirement savings landscape in the United States significantly. It introduces new rules and provisions that will impact individuals with individual retirement accounts (IRAs) and employer-sponsored retirement plans, such as 401(k)s. Let's delve into 6 critical aspects of the Secure Act 2.0 that investors should be aware of:

1. Employer matching contributions are now available for Roth 401(k) accounts

Previously, 401(k) matching contributions from employers were mandated to be deposited into a pre-tax account. With the Secure Act 2.0, employees can opt to have the matching funds allocated to a Roth 401(k), which may offer some a more tax-efficient way to accumulate wealth over time. A Roth 401(k) and a traditional 401(k) are both retirement plans sponsored by employers, but they have different tax implications. Deciding between the two primarily hinges on a person's present tax circumstances and their anticipated tax bracket upon retirement. Here are a few reasons why someone might opt for a Roth 401(k):

Tax-exempt withdrawals during retirement: Roth 401(k) contributions are made with after-tax income, meaning you pay taxes on the funds before they are contributed. As a result, qualified distributions in retirement are not subject to taxes. This can be especially advantageous if you believe your tax bracket will be higher during retirement since you won't have to pay taxes on those withdrawals.

No mandatory minimum withdrawals: Unlike traditional 401(k) account holders, who must start taking required minimum distributions (RMDs) at a specific age (72 but rising to 73 and later 75 under the Secure Act 2.0), Roth 401(k) holders are not subject to RMDs.

Tax planning versatility: Having both a conventional 401(k) and a Roth 401(k) allows you to diversify your retirement savings in terms of tax exposure. This adaptability lets you strategically plan your retirement withdrawals, selecting between taxable and non-taxable sources depending on your tax situation each year.

Suitable for younger or lower-earning individuals: If you're in the earlier stages of your career or currently in a lower tax bracket, a Roth 401(k) may be more advantageous. By contributing to a Roth 401(k), you pay taxes on your contributions now, when your tax rate might be lower than in the future. As you advance in your career and potentially earn a higher income, you may be in a higher tax bracket when you retire. Choosing a Roth 401(k) lets you lock in your current lower tax rate and enjoy tax-exempt withdrawals later.

2. Automatic enrollment and contribution rate set by employers

Starting in 2025, new 401(k) and 403(b) plans will be required to automatically enroll eligible employees, setting an initial contribution rate of at least 3%. This measure aims to streamline the retirement savings process and ensure that workers don't miss out on crucial savings opportunities.

3. Employer assistance with student loan payments

Recognizing that student loan debt often hinders retirement savings, the Secure Act 2.0 enables employers to choose to "match" employee student loan payments with corresponding contributions to a retirement account, starting in 2024. This approach offers employees an added incentive to save for retirement while simultaneously tackling their student loan obligations.

4. Transferring 529 assets to Roth IRAs

Starting in 2024, individuals who have overfunded their 529 accounts or experienced a change in their children's educational plans can transfer their 529 assets into a Roth IRA for the beneficiary of the 529 plan. The transfers will be subject to annual Roth contribution limits and an aggregate lifetime limit of $35,000, providing a valuable option for reallocating unused education savings.

5. Gradual increase in required minimum distribution (RMD) age

The Secure Act 2.0 will gradually raise the age at which retirement account owners must begin taking RMDs. As of January 1, 2023, the RMD age will increase from 72 to 73, followed by another increase to 75 in 2033. This change allows individuals more time to accumulate wealth before mandatory distributions begin.

6. A boost in catch-up contributions

Effective January 1, 2025, individuals aged 60 to 63 will be eligible to make catch-up contributions of up to $10,000 annually to workplace retirement plans, compared to the current catch-up limit of $7,500 for those aged 50 and older. This enhancement encourages late-stage retirement savings and offers a valuable opportunity for those nearing retirement to bolster their nest egg.

The Secure Act 2.0 stands to transform the retirement savings landscape by providing new opportunities and incentives for Americans to save for their future. From expanded employer-matching Roth 401(k) contributions to increased catch-up contribution limits, this legislation aims to ease the retirement planning process and promote financial security for millions of hardworking individuals. As these changes take effect, investors should stay informed and adjust their financial strategies to maximize their retirement savings potential.

Source: U.S. Senate, Committee on Finance. "SECURE 2.0 Act of 2022 Summary"

