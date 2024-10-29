Secura Group Joins iLOQ for Sustainable Lock Revolution

Secura Group Ltd. (SG:43B) has released an update.

Secura Group Ltd. has announced a strategic collaboration with Finnish company iLOQ Oy to introduce groundbreaking, keyless, and battery-free smart locking systems in Southeast Asia. This innovative technology, which uses NFC-enabled smartphones for access, promises to enhance security while reducing environmental impact and maintenance costs. The partnership aims to meet the increasing demand for sustainable security solutions.

