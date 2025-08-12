Secunet Security Networks H1 Profit Rises; Confirms FY Forecast

(RTTNews) - secunet Security Networks AG reported that its first half consolidated net income was 5.0 million euros compared to 1.0 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.77 euros compared to 0.16 euros. EBIT increased to 7.2 million euros, from 1.4 million euros.

The secunet Group generated revenue of 171.7 million euros in the first half of 2025, an increase of 19%, which is attributable to higher revenue in both segments - the Public Sector and Business Sector.

The company said its outlook for the 2025 financial year remains unchanged.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.