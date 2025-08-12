Markets

Secunet Security Networks H1 Profit Rises; Confirms FY Forecast

August 12, 2025 — 04:16 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - secunet Security Networks AG reported that its first half consolidated net income was 5.0 million euros compared to 1.0 million euros, prior year. Earnings per share was 0.77 euros compared to 0.16 euros. EBIT increased to 7.2 million euros, from 1.4 million euros.

The secunet Group generated revenue of 171.7 million euros in the first half of 2025, an increase of 19%, which is attributable to higher revenue in both segments - the Public Sector and Business Sector.

The company said its outlook for the 2025 financial year remains unchanged.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.