Sectra Signs Deal For One Cloud Imaging Solution For Six ENHANCE Ontario Hospitals

(RTTNews) - Sectra AB (SECT_B.ST) said on Tuesday that it has entered into a contract to offer its cloud-based Sectra One Cloud solution to six ENHANCE Ontario hospitals, thus consolidating imaging solutions across 13 sites. The system will improve collaboration in radiology, breast imaging, and orthopaedic planning while ensuring stronger reliability, security, and scalability, the company added.

The Swedish medical imaging IT and cybersecurity company said that six ENHANCE Ontario hospitals will benefit from its fully managed cloud service, which handles monitoring, upgrades, and optimization, thus reducing the IT workload for ENHANCE Ontario's centralized team.

The contract, signed in the first quarter of the company's fiscal year 2026, covers Campbellford Memorial Hospital, Haliburton Highlands Health Services, Lakeridge Health, Peterborough Regional Health Centre, Ross Memorial Hospital, and Scarborough Health Network. It includes modules for radiology, breast imaging, orthopaedic planning, and also the Vendor-Neutral Archive or VNA.

