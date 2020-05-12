Sectors to Hide In if the Market Takes Another Fall

Stock indexes around the world have rallied since late March, as new coronavirus cases have declined and fiscal and monetary policy stimulus has been introduced.

That has led to faster-than-expected progress toward reopening locked-down economies and boosted investor optimism. The chorus of skeptics on Wall Street, meanwhile, has pointed to the risk of a second wave of infections. Opening the economic valves too quickly could backfire, if it results in a new virus spread and stricter lockdowns.

The S&P 500 index is up 31% since March 23, versus a 32% return for the Russell 2000 index. But the small-caps fell farther than large-caps in the market’s February and March tumble. The Russell is off more than 23% this year, compared with about an 11% loss for the large-cap index.

If people continue physical distancing, if businesses take precautionary measures, and if the arrival of summer weather means the coronavirus fades away without a second wave, stocks could easily continue rising as investors focus on the economic rebound.

“The other option is that overly complacent consumers bring down the guard too quickly, a second wave of infections hits, and the world is forced to rethink the optimistic timing of the new normal,” Eduardo Lecubarri, global head of small- and midcap equity strategy at J.P. Morgan, wrote on Tuesday. “It is hard to tell which will be the outcome, but the equity market seems to be discounting the former when there is not an insignificant chance of the latter taking place.”

Lecubarri doesn’t see stocks returning to their late-March lows, but wouldn’t be surprised if the next leg is lower as investors watch the progress of reopening in the U.S. and Europe. He recommends focusing on the stocks that are already beaten up—down at least 40%—but with solid balance sheets and in industries that aren’t structurally damaged by the coronavirus crisis.

Lecubarri looked at European small-caps and midcaps by industry, and calculated best-, worst-, and base-case scenarios for their valuations based on trough multiples over the last two recessions—using Ebitda yield, or the inverse of a stock’s enterprise value to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization multiple. He updated the target multiples for current rock-bottom interest rates, which boost calculations of stocks’ valuations, by focusing on excess yields above the federal-funds rate.

For European small-caps and midcaps, or SMID, as a whole, Lecubarri’s worst-case scenario is for a 41% drop from current levels to an Ebitda yield of 20%, which would match the average lows of the last two recessions. His base case is for a 12% fall, to a 13% Ebitda yield, which takes into account the lower-rate environment today. In Lecubarri’s best-case scenario, the group declines to its average recession valuation trough since World War II, which would be down 4% to a 12% Ebitda yield.

The rest of Lecubarri’s case-scenario analysis is in the table below:

https://asset.barrons.com/wsjnewsgraphics/data-tables/df376c7b-2663-4ae1-b94f-eb61ff89daae.json

Stocks in some industries that have outperformed—such as technology hardware—or that are particularly economically sensitive—such as diversified financials—could be significantly overvalued even in a best-case scenario, per Lecurbarri’s model. Others have large implied upside. Lecurbarri points to food-and-staples retailing, telecom services, and transportation as stocks positioned for less downside than the broader market.

Write to Nicholas Jasinski at nicholas.jasinski@barrons.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.