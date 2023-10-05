Sectors Like Healthcare Take Center Stage in the VFLO Index’s Pursuit of Value

Free cash flow (FCF) is the cash a company has after paying its capital expenditures. Its use is to buy back stocks, pay dividends, or participate in mergers and acquisitions. FCF is also arguably a better metric to measure a company’s long-term healthcare and profitability when compared to traditional approaches to assessing value.

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) tracks an index that seeks to capture profitable U.S. large-cap companies with high FCF yields. While value indexes like the Russell 1000 Value Index emphasize sectors such as financials and industrials, VFLO’s index provides exposure to sectors like healthcare and information technology while avoiding financials.

Healthcare companies made up 32.75% of the fund’s holdings and 32.61% within the Index as of June 30, 2023. Meanwhile, the sector made up 15.81% of the Russell 1000 Value Index during this period.

Many healthcare companies, for example, invest heavily in innovative technologies. The sector has historically experienced above-average growth rates - The S&P 500 Healthcare Index has grown earnings faster than the S&P 500 Index (234% vs. 201%) over the past 10 years¹.

Also, these companies tend to be more defensive in nature. In market downturns, this attribute may help them to hold up better. And yet, companies in this sector don’t dominate the market the same way big tech firms do.

Michael Mack, Associate Portfolio Manager for VictoryShares and Solutions, notes that using FCF yields within an investment strategy enables investors to make value plays without a tie to cyclical or market moves.

“With healthcare, you can play value by lowering your sensitivity to economic growth. Getting value exposure through healthcare may be an attractive way to get value exposure late in an economic cycle,” states Mack.

Selecting Companies With High FCF Yields and Growth Potential

The Victory U.S. Large Cap Free Cash Flow Index (the Index) selects companies from a universe of U.S. large-cap stocks² by applying a profitability screen. It then selects companies with the highest free cash flow yields that exhibit relatively higher growth potential based on trailing and forward-looking metrics.

