Sector Update: Tech Stocks Weaker Monday Afternoon

August 26, 2024 — 01:59 pm EDT

Tech stocks were in the red Monday afternoon, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) falling 1.5% and the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) dropping 1.8%.

The Philadelphia Semiconductor index slumped 2.5%.

In corporate news, Apple (AAPL) is set to hold an event at its headquarters in California on Sept. 9 when it is expected to launch its iPhone 16 lineup, according to media reports. Apple shares were shedding 0.4%.

Microsoft-backed (MSFT) OpenAI supports a California bill requiring tech companies to label artificial intelligence content, Reuters reported. Microsoft shares were falling 1.2%.

SentinelOne (S) is expected to benefit from CrowdStrike's (CRWD) major outage but the impact has been "very modest" so far, Wedbush Securities said in a note. Wedbush raised its price target on SentinelOne's stock to $30 from $20 and kept its outperform rating. SentinelOne shares were down 1.6%, and CrowdStrike was falling 1.9%.

