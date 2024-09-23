Sector Update: Tech Stocks Steady Premarket Monday

Technology stocks were steady premarket Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.1% higher and the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) inactive.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares were down more than 1% after the company said it received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq for failing to timely file its annual report for the period ended June 30 by the Aug. 29 deadline.

Apollo Global Management (APO) has offered to invest as much as $5 billion in Intel (INTC), Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Intel shares were up over 1% pre-bell.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) said it submitted a hearing request following a Nasdaq staff determination letter for the delisting of Maxeon shares after the company's stock had a closing bid price of no more than $0.10 for 10 consecutive trading days. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares were down more than 9% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.