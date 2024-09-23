News & Insights

Markets
SMCI

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Steady Premarket Monday

September 23, 2024 — 09:12 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were steady premarket Monday, with the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) 0.1% higher and the iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (IGM) inactive.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI) shares were down more than 1% after the company said it received a non-compliance notice from Nasdaq for failing to timely file its annual report for the period ended June 30 by the Aug. 29 deadline.

Apollo Global Management (APO) has offered to invest as much as $5 billion in Intel (INTC), Bloomberg News reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter. Intel shares were up over 1% pre-bell.

Maxeon Solar Technologies (MAXN) said it submitted a hearing request following a Nasdaq staff determination letter for the delisting of Maxeon shares after the company's stock had a closing bid price of no more than $0.10 for 10 consecutive trading days. Maxeon Solar Technologies shares were down more than 9% premarket.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SMCI
INTC
APO
MAXN
XLK

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.