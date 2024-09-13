Sector Update: Tech Stocks Steady Premarket Friday

Technology stocks were steady premarket Friday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.1% higher recently.

Oracle (ORCL) Executive Vice President of Corporate Operations Doug Kehring said during the company's financial analyst meeting Thursday that Oracle's fiscal 2029 revenue will exceed $104 billion. The company also raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2026 to at least $66 billion from a previous target of $65 billion. Oracle shares were up more than 6% premarket.

Similarweb (SMWB) shares were down over 11% after the company disclosed plans for a secondary offering of 3.5 million shares held by one of the company's longtime board members.

Methode Electronics (MEI) said its board appointed Mark Schwabero as chairman, following the retirement of Walter Aspatore. Methode Electronics were up more than 2% pre-bell.

