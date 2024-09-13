News & Insights

Markets
ORCL

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Steady Premarket Friday

September 13, 2024 — 09:01 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires for MTNewswires ->

Technology stocks were steady premarket Friday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was 0.1% higher recently.

Oracle (ORCL) Executive Vice President of Corporate Operations Doug Kehring said during the company's financial analyst meeting Thursday that Oracle's fiscal 2029 revenue will exceed $104 billion. The company also raised its revenue outlook for fiscal 2026 to at least $66 billion from a previous target of $65 billion. Oracle shares were up more than 6% premarket.

Similarweb (SMWB) shares were down over 11% after the company disclosed plans for a secondary offering of 3.5 million shares held by one of the company's longtime board members.

Methode Electronics (MEI) said its board appointed Mark Schwabero as chairman, following the retirement of Walter Aspatore. Methode Electronics were up more than 2% pre-bell.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
MTNewswires
Founded in 1999, MT Newswires (formerly known as Midnight Trader) is a leading provider of original source, multi-asset class, real-time, global financial news and information to most of the largest banks, brokerage firms and professional market data, trading & research applications in North America.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ORCL
SMWB
MEI
XLK
XSD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.