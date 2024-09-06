News & Insights

Sector Update: Tech Stocks Steady Premarket Friday

September 06, 2024 — 09:09 am EDT

Written by MT Newswires

Technology stocks were steady premarket Friday as the SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD) was inactive and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK) was recently down 0.2%.

Broadcom (AVGO) shares fell more than 6% after the company late Thursday guided for fiscal Q4 revenue of about $14 billion, narrowly missing the $14.04 billion forecast from analysts polled by Capital IQ.

Samsara (IOT) shares advanced nearly 7% after the company late Thursday reported higher fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue.

Smartsheet (SMAR) shares rose past 5% after it reported higher fiscal Q2 non-GAAP earnings and revenue Thursday. The company also raised its fiscal 2025 non-GAAP EPS forecast.

